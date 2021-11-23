 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Belleville West slips past Mahomet-Seymour
0 comments

Recap: Belleville West slips past Mahomet-Seymour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Belleville West slipped past visiting Mahomet-Seymour 67-66 Tuesday.

David Marshall Jr. led Belleville West with 22 points, while Daylen Byrd finished with 20 and Darvin Morris added 16. Blake Wolters was the leading scorer for Mahomet-Seymour with 22 points and Dayten Eisenmann added 15. The leading rebounder for Belleville West was Daylen Byrd (8). The leading rebounder for Mahomet-Seymour was Dayten Eisenmann (8)

Belleville West (1-0) plays at Sacred Heart-Griffin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mahomet-Seymour (1-1) will host Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News