Recap: Belleville West slips past Mahomet-Seymour

Belleville West slipped past visiting Mahomet-Seymour 67-66 Tuesday.
David Marshall Jr. led Belleville West with 22 points, while Daylen Byrd finished with 20 and Darvin Morris added 16. Blake Wolters was the leading scorer for Mahomet-Seymour with 22 points and Dayten Eisenmann added 15. The leading rebounder for Belleville West was Daylen Byrd (8). The leading rebounder for Mahomet-Seymour was Dayten Eisenmann (8)
Belleville West (1-0) plays at Sacred Heart-Griffin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Mahomet-Seymour (1-1) will host Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.