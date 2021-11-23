Recap: Belleville West slips past Mahomet-Seymour

David Marshall Jr. led Belleville West with 22 points, while Daylen Byrd finished with 20 and Darvin Morris added 16. Blake Wolters was the leading scorer for Mahomet-Seymour with 22 points and Dayten Eisenmann added 15. The leading rebounder for Belleville West was Daylen Byrd (8). The leading rebounder for Mahomet-Seymour was Dayten Eisenmann (8)