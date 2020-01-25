Recap: Belleville West topples Champaign Central

Belleville West toppled Champaign Central 49-34 Saturday at Belleville East.
Tommie Williams was the leading scorer for Belleville West with 15 points and Greg Wells added 10.
Belleville West (10-9) visits Edwardsville on Friday at 6 p.m.
