Recap: Belleville West tops East St. Louis
Recap: Belleville West tops East St. Louis

Belleville West topped East St. Louis 64-54 Saturday at East St. Louis.

Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points, while Ty Lampley finished with 17 and Dwight Newsome Jr. added 12.

Belleville West (3-1) plays at home against Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (2-2) visits Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

