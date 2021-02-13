Recap: Belleville West tops East St. Louis

Belleville West topped East St. Louis 64-54 Saturday at East St. Louis.
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points, while Ty Lampley finished with 17 and Dwight Newsome Jr. added 12.
Belleville West (3-1) plays at home against Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (2-2) visits Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.