Recap: Belleville West triumphs over O'Fallon
Belleville West triumphed over visiting O'Fallon 60-25 Thursday.

Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points and Dwight Newsome Jr. added 10.

Belleville West (11-4) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Friday at 7 p.m.

