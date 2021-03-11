Recap: Belleville West triumphs over O'Fallon

Belleville West triumphed over visiting O'Fallon 60-25 Thursday.
-
Lawson leads the way as Lutheran South knocks off Borgia in sectional showdown
-
Boys sectional roundup: Reed hits a career high as Chaminade tops Marquette; De Smet downs St. Dominic
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Lift for Life basketball teams make historic state semifinal journey together
-
Lift for Life surges past Thayer to make first state semifinal in program history
Tommie Williams led Belleville West with 18 points and Dwight Newsome Jr. added 10.
Belleville West (11-4) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Friday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.