Recap: Benton, Illinois breezes by Jerseyville

-
Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville
-
Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston
-
Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
-
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
Benton, Illinois breezed by visiting Jerseyville 52-32 Wednesday.
Jerseyville (6-5) hosts Waterloo on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.