Recap: Bloomington Central Catholic gets by Jerseyville
Bloomington Central Catholic got by visiting Jerseyville 46-43 Saturday.

Cole Certa led Bloomington Central Catholic with 14 points and Ryan Hoeferle added 10. Tanner Brunaugh led the way for Jerseyville with 14 points.

Jerseyville (6-7) travels to Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

