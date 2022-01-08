Recap: Bloomington Central Catholic gets by Jerseyville

Bloomington Central Catholic got by visiting Jerseyville 46-43 Saturday.
Cole Certa led Bloomington Central Catholic with 14 points and Ryan Hoeferle added 10. Tanner Brunaugh led the way for Jerseyville with 14 points.
Jerseyville (6-7) travels to Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
