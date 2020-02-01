Recap: Blue Knights defeats Thomas Jefferson
Patrick Baalman notched 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel Blue Knights past Thomas Jefferson 50-46 Saturday at Thomas Jefferson.

Also finishing in double figures for Blue Knights were Jonathan Chambers (10) and Garrett Hunter (10).

Sports