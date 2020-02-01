Recap: Blue Knights defeats Thomas Jefferson

Patrick Baalman notched 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel Blue Knights past Thomas Jefferson 50-46 Saturday at Thomas Jefferson.
Also finishing in double figures for Blue Knights were Jonathan Chambers (10) and Garrett Hunter (10).
Patrick Baalman notched 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel Blue Knights past Thomas Jefferson 50-46 Saturday at Thomas Jefferson.
Also finishing in double figures for Blue Knights were Jonathan Chambers (10) and Garrett Hunter (10).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.