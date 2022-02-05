 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Bolingbrook defeats O'Fallon

Bolingbrook defeated O'Fallon 54-48 Saturday at O'Fallon.

Bolingbrook shot 56 percent (20 of 36) from the field, while O'Fallon shot 33 percent (13 of 39). Mekhi Cooper led Bolingbrook with 19 points, while Michael Osei-Bonsu finished with 12 and Donaven Younger added 10. Rini Harris was the leading scorer for O'Fallon with 15 points and Caleb Burton added 11. The leading rebounders for Bolingbrook were Michael Osei-Bonsu (8) and Donaven Younger (8).

O'Fallon (21-5) plays at home against Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

