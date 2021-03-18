 Skip to main content
Recap: Bolivar tops Lutheran South
Kyle Pock had a game-high 26 points to lead Bolivar to a 61-51 win over Lutheran South Thursday at JQH Arena.

Bolivar shot 63% (17 of 27) from the field, while Lutheran South was 12 of 25 (48%). Also finishing in double figures for Bolivar was Joshua Bowes with 13 points.

