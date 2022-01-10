Recap: Borgia topples St. Charles

Grant Schroeder had a game-high 27 points to lead Borgia to a 66-51 win over visiting St. Charles Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Borgia were Sam Dunard (14) and Adam Rickman (10). Micah Salamone was the leading scorer for St. Charles with 15 points and Chris Ketchum added 11.
Borgia (8-4) travels to Pattonville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (8-5) goes on the road to play Blue Knights on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
