Adam Rickman notched 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Borgia over visiting Windsor (Imperial) 52-42 Tuesday.
Free throws made a difference in the Knights win. They converted 14 of 19, while the Owls made three of five for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Borgia was Sam Dunard with 11 points. Noah Barnes led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with 14 points and Max Hartmann added 11.
Borgia (20-3) will host Lutheran North on Tuesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (15-6) hosts Festus on Friday at 7 p.m.