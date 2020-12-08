 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Borgia triumphs over Trinity
0 comments

Recap: Borgia triumphs over Trinity

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Borgia cruised to a 70-39 win over visiting Trinity Tuesday.

The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 22 shots. Max Meyers led Borgia with 20 points, while Grant Schroeder finished with 19 and Ryan Kell added 14. The leading rebounder for Borgia was Sam Heggemann (9).

Borgia (3-2) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m. Trinity (0-1) plays at home against Chaminade on Thursday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports