Recap: Borgia triumphs over Trinity

Borgia cruised to a 70-39 win over visiting Trinity Tuesday.
The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 22 shots. Max Meyers led Borgia with 20 points, while Grant Schroeder finished with 19 and Ryan Kell added 14. The leading rebounder for Borgia was Sam Heggemann (9).
Borgia (3-2) travels to Duchesne on Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m. Trinity (0-1) plays at home against Chaminade on Thursday at 5 p.m.
