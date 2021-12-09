 Skip to main content
Recap: Bourbon slips past Crystal City
Bourbon slipped past visiting Crystal City 55-54 Thursday.

Nathan Johnson led the way for Bourbon with 20 points and Peyton Cranford added 12. Calloway Dashner led the way for Crystal City with 23 points and Cyle Schaumburg added 11.

Bourbon (2-0) plays at home against St. Louis Patriots on Friday at 8 p.m. Crystal City (2-4) travels to Principia on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

