Recap: Bourbon slips past Crystal City

Bourbon slipped past visiting Crystal City 55-54 Thursday.
-
State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament
-
Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final
-
Recap: CBC tops Hyde Park
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball notebook: Vianney scoring like never before; Seckman ends eight-game skid to Hillsboro
Nathan Johnson led the way for Bourbon with 20 points and Peyton Cranford added 12. Calloway Dashner led the way for Crystal City with 23 points and Cyle Schaumburg added 11.
Bourbon (2-0) plays at home against St. Louis Patriots on Friday at 8 p.m. Crystal City (2-4) travels to Principia on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.