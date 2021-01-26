Recap: Bowling Green handily defeats Louisiana

Bowling Green handily defeated visiting Louisiana 62-40 Tuesday.
Michael Starks was the leading scorer for Bowling Green with 24 points and Gunner Bryant added 11. Ryan Capps led Louisiana with 16 points.
Bowling Green (3-9) visits Winfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. Louisiana (3-3) plays at Silex on Thursday at 7 p.m.
