 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Bowling Green handily defeats Louisiana
0 comments

Recap: Bowling Green handily defeats Louisiana

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Bowling Green handily defeated visiting Louisiana 62-40 Tuesday.

Michael Starks was the leading scorer for Bowling Green with 24 points and Gunner Bryant added 11. Ryan Capps led Louisiana with 16 points.

Bowling Green (3-9) visits Winfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. Louisiana (3-3) plays at Silex on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports