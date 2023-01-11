Recap: Breese Central beats Okawville

The Cougars shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Okawville hit seven of 13 3-pointers. Ty Kueper led Breese Central with 13 points and Cody Dickshot added 11. Joseph Jansen led the way for Okawville with 10 points and Hayden Shubert added 10. The leading rebounder for Okawville was Joseph Jansen (8)