Recap: Breese Central breezes by Metro-East Lutheran

Breese Central breezed by visiting Metro-East Lutheran 52-31 Saturday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Knights loss to the Cougars. The Knights made only 2-6 (33 percent), while the Cougars connected on 19 of 26. Jackson Haag led Breese Central with 18 points and Bradon Thomas added 13. A.J. Smith led the way for Metro-East Lutheran with 10 points.

Breese Central (5-6) goes on the road to play Nashville at 7:30 p.m today. Metro-East Lutheran (3-9) visits Jerseyville on Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

