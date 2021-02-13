 Skip to main content
Recap: Breese Central defeats Freeburg
Breese Central defeated Freeburg 40-35 Saturday at Freeburg.

Nicholas Warnecke led Breese Central with 9 points, while Dalton Boruff finished with 8 and Luke Strubhart added 8. Brett Holomb was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 9 points and Colin Brueggemann added 8.

Breese Central (3-0) plays at home against Wesclin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Freeburg (1-2) visits Carlyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

