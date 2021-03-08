 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Breese Central defeats Wesclin
0 comments

Recap: Breese Central defeats Wesclin

  • 0

Breese Central defeated visiting Wesclin 45-41 Monday.

Luke Strubhart led the way for Breese Central with 17 points and Nicholas Warnecke added 11. Luke Serrano led Wesclin with 14 points.

Breese Central (12-0) travels to Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (6-6) travels to Freeburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports