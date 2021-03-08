Recap: Breese Central defeats Wesclin

Breese Central defeated visiting Wesclin 45-41 Monday.
-
Luke Strubhart led the way for Breese Central with 17 points and Nicholas Warnecke added 11. Luke Serrano led Wesclin with 14 points.
Breese Central (12-0) travels to Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (6-6) travels to Freeburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
