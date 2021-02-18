 Skip to main content
Recap: Breese Central gets by Columbia
Recap: Breese Central gets by Columbia

Breese Central got by Columbia 40-37 Thursday at Columbia.

Brady Moore was the leading scorer for Breese Central with 11 points and Dalton Boruff added 10. Jackson Holmes was the leading scorer for Columbia with 17 points and Jonah James added 12.

Breese Central (4-0) hosts Okawville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Columbia (2-1) plays at Carlyle on Saturday at 2 p.m.

