 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Breese Central gets by Robinson

  • 0

Breese Central got by Robinson 48-45 Friday at Effingham St. Anthony.

Mason Shubert led Breese Central with 15 points, while Cody Dickshot finished with 11 and Zane Schrage added 10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News