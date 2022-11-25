Recap: Breese Central gets by Robinson StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 25, 2022 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Breese Central got by Robinson 48-45 Friday at Effingham St. Anthony.Mason Shubert led Breese Central with 15 points, while Cody Dickshot finished with 11 and Zane Schrage added 10. 0 Comments Tags 11-25-2022 Breese Central Shubert Robinson Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Rimar catches fire in fourth quarter as Collinsville pulls away from Mascoutah MASCOUTAH — Adam Rimar went into fourth-quarter attack mode Tuesday. Pugh's calm hand leads St. Charles to season-opening win over rival St. Charles West ST. CHARLES — Nik Pugh had some ice water in his veins late Tuesday night. Noyes steps up as Triad grinds out tournament victory over Granite City TROY, Ill. — McGrady Noyes doesn’t feel pressure to lead the Triad Knights’ offense. Recap: Collinsville topples Marion Adam Rimar had 11 points and 11 rebounds to propel Collinsville past Marion 57-44 Monday at Mascoutah. Recap: Borgia triumphs over Metro Borgia triumphed over visiting Metro 77-38 Wednesday. Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Timberland Nate Bobikiewicz had a game-high 30 points to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 72-62 win over visiting Timberland Tuesday. Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/18/2022Scoring Leaders Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 11/22/2022Scoring Leaders Recap: Gateway STEM triumphs over Gateway Science Academy Gateway STEM got double-doubles from Leon Harris (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Dwayne Kirkman (19 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Gatew… Box: Collinsville 57, Marion 44 1234FinalCollinsville219171057Marion812141044