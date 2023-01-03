 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Breese Central handily defeats Centralia, Illinois

Breese Central handily defeated visiting Centralia, Illinois 54-32 Tuesday.

The Cougars were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 14 shots. Zane Schrage led Breese Central with 18 points and Cody Dickshot added 13. Cruz Harlan was the leading scorer for Centralia, Illinois with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Breese Central was Zane Schrage (9).

Breese Central (14-2) goes on the road to play Wood River on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Centralia, Illinois (11-3) plays at Taylorville on Saturday at 6 p.m.

