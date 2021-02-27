 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Breese Central handily defeats Freeburg
0 comments

Recap: Breese Central handily defeats Freeburg

  • 0

Breese Central handily defeated visiting Freeburg 53-30 Saturday.

Jacob Blomenkamp was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 9 points and Colin Brueggemann added 8.

Breese Central (8-0) hosts Carlyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Freeburg (2-6) hosts Columbia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports