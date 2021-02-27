Recap: Breese Central handily defeats Freeburg

Breese Central handily defeated visiting Freeburg 53-30 Saturday.
-
-
-
-
-
Jacob Blomenkamp was the leading scorer for Freeburg with 9 points and Colin Brueggemann added 8.
Breese Central (8-0) hosts Carlyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Freeburg (2-6) hosts Columbia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
