Recap: Breese Central rolls past Columbia
Recap: Breese Central rolls past Columbia

Breese Central rolled past visiting Columbia 56-26 Saturday.

Nicholas Warnecke led the way for Breese Central with 13 points and Blake Usselmann added 10. Jackson Holmes led Columbia with 10 points.

Breese Central (11-0) hosts Wesclin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (3-8) hosts Carlyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

