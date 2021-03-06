Recap: Breese Central rolls past Columbia

Breese Central rolled past visiting Columbia 56-26 Saturday.
-
Mayo's 3-pointer at buzzer gives Chaminade stunning district title over CBC
-
Lift for Life surges past Thayer to make first state semifinal in program history
-
Boys basketball district roundup: Rauh rallies Lutheran South past Vianney; Westminster edges MICDS
-
Monroe City rallies late to stun O'Fallon Christian in Class 3 quarterfinal battle
-
Fort Zumwalt North pulls away from Francis Howell in second half
Nicholas Warnecke led the way for Breese Central with 13 points and Blake Usselmann added 10. Jackson Holmes led Columbia with 10 points.
Breese Central (11-0) hosts Wesclin on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (3-8) hosts Carlyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.