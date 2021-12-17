Recap: Breese Central tops Columbia

Brady Moore had a game-high 25 points to lead Breese Central to a 57-45 win over Columbia Friday at Columbia.
Also finishing in double figures for Breese Central was Dalton Boruff with 10 points. Jack Steckler was the leading scorer for Columbia with 15 points and Dylan Murphy added 14.
Breese Central (9-1) visits Freeburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (6-3) hosts Roxana on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
