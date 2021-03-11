 Skip to main content
Recap: Breese Central tops Salem, Illinois
Breese Central topped Salem, Illinois 44-33 Thursday at Salem, Illinois.

Brady Moore led Breese Central with 14 points. Caden Bee led the way for Salem, Illinois with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Breese Central was Luke Strubhart (12).

Breese Central (14-0) will host Mater Dei on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

