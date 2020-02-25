Recap: Breese Central triumphs over Litchfield
Recap: Breese Central triumphs over Litchfield

Breese Central triumphed over visiting Litchfield 72-28 Tuesday.

Nicholas Warnecke led Breese Central with 23 points, while Brady Moore finished with 14 and Parker Loepker added 10. Brady Bishop led the way for Litchfield with 12 points.

Sports