Recap: Brentwood triumphs over Bayless

Chris Hill had a game-high 26 points to lead Brentwood to a 65-34 win over Bayless Tuesday at Bayless.
The Eagles hit 24 of 44 field goal attempts compared to Baylesss 11 of 36. Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood was Josh Danfort with 19 points. Cameron Gunter was the leading scorer for Bayless with 16 points. The leading rebounders for Brentwood were Jordan Mitchell (12) and Chris Hill (8). The leading rebounders for Bayless were Inel Muratovic (9) and Loubert Ladouceur (8).
Brentwood (10-10) visits Cleveland on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. Bayless (4-17) plays at home against Medicine and Bioscience on Friday at 6 p.m.