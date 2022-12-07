Recap: Brentwood triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

Ian Thornton had a game-high 32 points to lead Brentwood to a 75-33 win over Medicine and Bioscience Wednesday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood was Demetrius Thompson with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Demetrius Thompson (8).