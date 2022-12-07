 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Brentwood triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

  • 0

Ian Thornton had a game-high 32 points to lead Brentwood to a 75-33 win over Medicine and Bioscience Wednesday at Medicine and Bioscience.

The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood was Demetrius Thompson with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Demetrius Thompson (8).

Brentwood (2-2) visits McKinley on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-1) travels to Maplewood-RH on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

