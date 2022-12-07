Recap: Brentwood triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

Ian Thornton had a game-high 32 points to lead Brentwood to a 75-33 win over Medicine and Bioscience Wednesday at Medicine and Bioscience.
The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood was Demetrius Thompson with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Demetrius Thompson (8).
Brentwood (2-2) visits McKinley on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-1) travels to Maplewood-RH on Friday at 5:30 p.m.