Recap: Bunker Hill defeats Wood River
Recap: Bunker Hill defeats Wood River

Bunker Hill defeated Wood River 50-44 Thursday at Carlinville.

Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 20 points and Logan Santel added 12. Antonio Hardin led the way for Wood River with 13 points and Seth Slayden added 11.

Bunker Hill (4-4) will host Mount Olive on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Wood River (4-8) hosts Greenville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

