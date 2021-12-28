Recap: Bunker Hill edges Carlinville

Bunker Hill edged Carlinville 34-32 Tuesday at Carlinville.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 18 points. Ryenn Hart led the way for Carlinville with 9 points and Ethan Siglock added 8.
Bunker Hill (2-4) plays at home against Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Carlinville (3-4) hosts Litchfield on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.