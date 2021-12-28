 Skip to main content
Recap: Bunker Hill edges Carlinville
Bunker Hill edged Carlinville 34-32 Tuesday at Carlinville.

Grant Burch led the way for Bunker Hill with 18 points. Ryenn Hart led the way for Carlinville with 9 points and Ethan Siglock added 8.

Bunker Hill (2-4) plays at home against Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Carlinville (3-4) hosts Litchfield on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

