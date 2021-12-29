Recap: Bunker Hill topples Hardin Calhoun

Bunker Hill toppled visiting Hardin Calhoun 41-26 Wednesday.
Grant Burch led Bunker Hill with 22 points and Keegan Ralston added 10. Bobby Caselton led the way for Hardin Calhoun with 8 points.
Bunker Hill (3-4) plays at home against Mount Olive on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (0-3) plays at Staunton on Wednesday, February 2 at 6 p.m.
