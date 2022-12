Cahokia fell behind visiting Edwardsville 50-50 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 67-61 win Tuesday.

The Comanches shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. The leading scorers for Cahokia were Armon Smith (15), Nygel Cohen (14), Omario Gooden (11) and D'Kyren Kizer (11).

Cahokia (2-7) travels to Mount Vernon, Illinois on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville (3-5) plays at home against Metro on Wednesday at 7 p.m.