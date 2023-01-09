Recap: Cahokia rolls past Confluence

The Comanches were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 21 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Cahokia were D'Kyren Kizer (25), Cornelius Griffin (22) and Armon Smith (11). Ralph Times was the leading scorer for Confluence with 16 points and Aaron Mitchell added 13. The leading rebounders for Cahokia were Colby Warren (12) and Cornelius Griffin (9).