Recap: Cape Girardeau Central defeats Hillsboro

Cape Girardeau Central defeated visiting Hillsboro 56-50 Tuesday.

Kyle Phipps led Hillsboro with 22 points.

Cape Girardeau Central (4-1) hosts Lift For Life on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Hillsboro (14-6) visits Festus on Friday at 7 p.m.

