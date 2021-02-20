 Skip to main content
Recap: Cape Girardeau Central downs Mehlville
Cape Girardeau Central downed visiting Mehlville 69-60 Saturday.

Joey Barrett led Mehlville with 9 points.

Mehlville (5-16) plays at Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

