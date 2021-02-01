 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter beats Hazelwood Central
Cardinal Ritter beat Hazelwood Central 63-45 Monday at Hazelwood Central.

Jai Graham led the way for Hazelwood Central with 11 points and Trevin Williams added 11.

Cardinal Ritter (11-3) plays at home against Webster Groves on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hazelwood Central (2-4) goes on the road to play Lutheran North on Thursday at 7 p.m.

