Recap: Cardinal Ritter defeats University City
Cardinal Ritter defeated University City 47-43 in overtime Wednesday at University City.

Larry Abbey led University City with 13 points, while Carleton Thomas finished with 12 and Brandon Ming added 10. The leading rebounders for University City were Jalen Hampton (10) and Carleton Thomas (8).

