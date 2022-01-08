Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Belleville East

Braxton Stacker notched 13 points and 10 rebounds to propel Cardinal Ritter over visiting Belleville East 54-47 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Cardinal Ritter was Robert Lewis with 13 points. Jordan Pickett led the way for Belleville East with 15 points and Antwine Wilson added 11. The leading rebounders for Belleville East were Jordan Pickett (8) and Antwine Wilson (8).
Cardinal Ritter (8-8) plays at home against St. Mary's on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Belleville East (11-5) plays at home against East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
