Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs De Smet

Cardinal Ritter outlasted visiting De Smet 84-76 in double overtime on Tuesday.
The leading scorers for De Smet were Jemeal Goines (21), Brian Taylor (16), Justin Duff (11) and Brennan Lovette (11). The leading rebounders for De Smet were Brennan Lovette (9), Justin Duff (8) and Jemeal Goines (8).
Cardinal Ritter (1-0) will host Lift For Life on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Smet (2-1) hosts Vianney on Friday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.