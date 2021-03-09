Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Jennings

Mario Fleming had a game-high 30 points to lead Cardinal Ritter to a 60-53 win over visiting Jennings Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Cardinal Ritter were Robert Lewis (15) and Braxton Stacker (10). Karl Moore was the leading scorer for Jennings with 19 points and DeMarion Shanklin added 16.
Cardinal Ritter (17-5) hosts De Smet on Friday at 6 p.m.
