Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Lift For Life
Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Lift For Life

Cardinal Ritter downed visiting Lift For Life 75-67 Thursday.

Mario Fleming led Cardinal Ritter with 23 points, while Robert Lewis finished with 10 and Braxton Stacker added 10. Rico Singleton led Lift For Life with 18 points, while Rashad Singleton finished with 12 and Torrey Davie added 11.

Cardinal Ritter (2-0) plays at Kickapoo on Saturday at 1 p.m. Lift For Life (0-2) plays at Helias on Monday at 7 p.m.

