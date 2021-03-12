 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter gets by De Smet
Cardinal Ritter got by De Smet 60-57 Friday at De Smet.

Jeremiah Walker led De Smet with 18 points and Justin Duff added 11.

Cardinal Ritter (18-5) hosts Van Horn on Thursday at 3 p.m.

