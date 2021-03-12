Recap: Cardinal Ritter gets by De Smet

Cardinal Ritter got by De Smet 60-57 Friday at De Smet.
-
Boys basketball quarterfinal roundup: Westminster tops Tolton; Chaminade, Lutheran South also move on
-
Vashon cruises back to the final four with win over New Madrid County
-
Stacker's slam helps propel Cardinal Ritter back to final four
-
Fort Zumwalt North earns first state semifinal appearance by topping Troy
-
Lift for Life falls to juggernaut Hartsville in Class 3 boys state semifinal
Jeremiah Walker led De Smet with 18 points and Justin Duff added 11.
Cardinal Ritter (18-5) hosts Van Horn on Thursday at 3 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.