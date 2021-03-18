Recap: Cardinal Ritter gets by Van Horn

Braxton Stacker had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Cardinal Ritter past visiting Van Horn 79-76 Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Cardinal Ritter were Illyaas Harris (18), Mario Fleming (13) and Jordan Nichols (10). Jaden Monday led Van Horn with 27 points, while Jeremy Paige finished with 17 and Brycen Dean added 15. The other leading rebounder for Cardinal Ritter was Robert Lewis (10). The leading rebounders for Van Horn were Jaden Monday (9) and Darius Ross (9).
Cardinal Ritter (19-5) plays at Bolivar on Friday at 2 p.m. Van Horn (2-1) visits Lutheran South on Friday at noon.