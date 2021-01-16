 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter handily defeats St. Mary's
Cardinal Ritter handily defeated visiting St. Mary's 80-57 Saturday.

Kaliel Boyd led St. Mary's with 11 points and Kameron Taylor added 11.

Cardinal Ritter (7-3) plays at home against St. Louis Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. St. Mary's (2-3) hosts DuBourg on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

