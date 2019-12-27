Recap: Cardinal Ritter handily defeats Urbana

Cardinal Ritter handily defeated visiting Urbana 78-56 Friday.
Mario Fleming led the way for Cardinal Ritter with 16 points and Brandon Ellington added 10. Christopher Cross led the way for Urbana with 13 points and Jermale Yiung added 10.
Cardinal Ritter handily defeated visiting Urbana 78-56 Friday.
Mario Fleming led the way for Cardinal Ritter with 16 points and Brandon Ellington added 10. Christopher Cross led the way for Urbana with 13 points and Jermale Yiung added 10.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.