Recap: Cardinal Ritter rolls past Carnahan

Cardinal Ritter rolled past visiting Carnahan 77-47 Thursday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Cougars. Carnahan could only hit on zero of two, while the Lions made 10 of 16. Mario Fleming led Cardinal Ritter with 19 points, while Garry Clark finished with 16 and Brandon Ellington added 10. Ezekiel Henning was the leading scorer for Carnahan with 14 points and Christopher Rodgers added 14.
Cardinal Ritter (20-6) plays at home against Lift For Life on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.