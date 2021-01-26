Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over Trinity

Cardinal Ritter triumphed over Trinity 80-30 Tuesday at Trinity.
Jordan Fulton led Trinity with 11 points.
Cardinal Ritter (9-3) plays at Hazelwood Central on Monday at 6 p.m. Trinity (0-13) hosts McCluer North on Thursday, February 4 at 7 p.m.
