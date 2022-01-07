Recap: Carlinville breezes by Gillespie

Free throw shooting was key to the Cavaliers win. Carlinville connected on 20 of 38 attempts, while the Miners made just 10 of 15. The leading scorers for Carlinville were Ryenn Hart (14), Ethan Siglock (13), Mason Duckels (10) and Ayden Tiburzi (10). Tristan Wargo was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 14 points.