Recap: Carlinville breezes by Gillespie
Recap: Carlinville breezes by Gillespie

Carlinville breezed by Gillespie 56-36 Friday at Gillespie.

Free throw shooting was key to the Cavaliers win. Carlinville connected on 20 of 38 attempts, while the Miners made just 10 of 15. The leading scorers for Carlinville were Ryenn Hart (14), Ethan Siglock (13), Mason Duckels (10) and Ayden Tiburzi (10). Tristan Wargo was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 14 points.

Carlinville (5-5) travels to Bunker Hill on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (1-8) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Monday, January 17 at 6 p.m.

News