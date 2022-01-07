Recap: Carlinville breezes by Gillespie

Carlinville breezed by Gillespie 56-36 Friday at Gillespie.
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
Free throw shooting was key to the Cavaliers win. Carlinville connected on 20 of 38 attempts, while the Miners made just 10 of 15. The leading scorers for Carlinville were Ryenn Hart (14), Ethan Siglock (13), Mason Duckels (10) and Ayden Tiburzi (10). Tristan Wargo was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 14 points.
Carlinville (5-5) travels to Bunker Hill on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (1-8) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Monday, January 17 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.