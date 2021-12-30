 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlinville handily defeats Gillespie
Carlinville handily defeated Gillespie 52-27 Thursday at Carlinville.

Aaron Wills led Carlinville with 23 points, while Ethan Siglock finished with 11 and Ryenn Hart added 10. Bryce Buhs led the way for Gillespie with 8 points.

Carlinville (4-5) visits Gillespie on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (1-7) will host Carlinville on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

