Recap: Carlinville handily defeats Gillespie

Carlinville handily defeated Gillespie 52-27 Thursday at Carlinville.
-
Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy
-
De Smet’s defense locks in, smothers Westminster
-
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
-
Walker Jr.’s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
Aaron Wills led Carlinville with 23 points, while Ethan Siglock finished with 11 and Ryenn Hart added 10. Bryce Buhs led the way for Gillespie with 8 points.
Carlinville (4-5) visits Gillespie on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. Gillespie (1-7) will host Carlinville on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.