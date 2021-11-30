 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlyle breezes by Woodlawn
Carlyle breezed by visiting Woodlawn 50-29 Tuesday.

Hayden Hoffmann led Carlyle with 24 points and Carsen Beer added 11. Martin led Woodlawn with 14 points.

Carlyle (1-1) hosts Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Woodlawn (0-2) visits Flora on Friday at 6 p.m.

