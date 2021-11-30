Recap: Carlyle breezes by Woodlawn

Carlyle breezed by visiting Woodlawn 50-29 Tuesday.
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27
-
Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
Hayden Hoffmann led Carlyle with 24 points and Carsen Beer added 11. Martin led Woodlawn with 14 points.
Carlyle (1-1) hosts Hillsboro, Illinois on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Woodlawn (0-2) visits Flora on Friday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.